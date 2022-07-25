Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.03. 34,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,624. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.