Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 58,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,634,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.