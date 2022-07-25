BENQI (QI) Hits Market Cap of $5.25 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $5.25 million and $9.68 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032505 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars.

