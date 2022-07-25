Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $508.33. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,698. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.