Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 254.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $30,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,642. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

