Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,118. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

