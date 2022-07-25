Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 28,482 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $48,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,763,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,673. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

