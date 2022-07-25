Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,543 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. William Allan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $397.57. 3,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

