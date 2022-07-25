Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,845 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

AWK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.36. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.