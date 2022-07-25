Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.5% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.99. 2,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

