Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

