Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $652.69. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.56.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.