Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $120.10. 4,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
