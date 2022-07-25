Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $120.10. 4,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.