BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 82781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

