Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,952 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 12.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,586,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

TSLA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $814.41. 223,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.05 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $710.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $852.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

