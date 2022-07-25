Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 31,935 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $154,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,033,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.06. 45,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,597. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

