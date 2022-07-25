Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,609 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.52% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $331,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

