Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 402,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,081,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.