Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.25. 5,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.55. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

