Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,996 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,128 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 644,710 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $85,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.11. 5,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

