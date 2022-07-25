Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,380 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.62. 24,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,627 shares of company stock worth $593,907. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

