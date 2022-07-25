Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 39 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
