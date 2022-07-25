Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

