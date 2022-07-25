Bank OZK Sells 274 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

