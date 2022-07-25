Bank OZK Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,558. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

