Bank OZK Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,334. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average of $253.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

