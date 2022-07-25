Bank OZK Buys 175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank OZK grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 441,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 242,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

