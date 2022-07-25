Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.
BOH traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,996. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.
In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
