Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAC opened at $33.70 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

