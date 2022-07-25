Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

