Bank of America Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €250.00 ($252.53) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($262.63) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($213.13) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($266.67) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €174.12 ($175.88) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.02. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($208.89).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

