Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives $0.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.01) to €1.10 ($1.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.16) to €1.05 ($1.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.91) to €0.95 ($0.96) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

