Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,585,354 shares.The stock last traded at $6.83 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.