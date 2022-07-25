Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
