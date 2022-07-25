Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

