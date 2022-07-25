AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

