Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

