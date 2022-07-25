Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.