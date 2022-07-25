Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $89.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.8 %

ALV opened at $82.05 on Monday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

