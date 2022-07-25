Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $195.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $206.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

