Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,048 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

