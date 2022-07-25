Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.