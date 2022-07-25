Augur (REP) Market Cap Reaches $88.12 Million

Augur (REP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Augur has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $88.12 million and $8.74 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be bought for about $8.01 or 0.00036660 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,846.88 or 0.99980532 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006702 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003816 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars.
