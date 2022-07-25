AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $110,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 747,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,712,652. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

