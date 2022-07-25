AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 4.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. 851,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,712,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

