Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 2,521 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.97. 219,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,406,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

