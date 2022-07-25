Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $1.73 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. 121,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,341,436. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

