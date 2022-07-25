Arizona State Retirement System Sells 804 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $485.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.64 and its 200-day moving average is $527.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.