Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,191 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $225.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $237.05.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

