Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.54 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

