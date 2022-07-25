Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.06 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $259.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

